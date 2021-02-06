Whittier Trust Co. Buys 105 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

