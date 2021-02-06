Whittier Trust Co. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

MAS stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.