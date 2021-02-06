Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 89,833 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,626,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

