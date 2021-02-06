Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth $55,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.