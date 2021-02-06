Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

