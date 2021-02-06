Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $26,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.