Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

NYSE:MTN opened at $281.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.