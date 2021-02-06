William Andrew Newman Sells 56,377 Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.65 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

