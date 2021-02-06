William Blair Comments on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

