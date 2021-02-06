William M. Waterman Sells 25,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KEX opened at $56.08 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

