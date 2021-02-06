Winning Points Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

