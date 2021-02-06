Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

