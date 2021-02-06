Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Workday worth $466,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

WDAY opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $266.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.