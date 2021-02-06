World Asset Management Inc Acquires 819 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.