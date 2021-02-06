World Asset Management Inc Buys 159 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 32,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

