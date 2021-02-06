World Asset Management Inc Has $488,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $209.45 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average is $196.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.93.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

