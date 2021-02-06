World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,668.41 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,693.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,210.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

