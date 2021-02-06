World Asset Management Inc Sells 524 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

