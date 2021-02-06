XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $123.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 39,505 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £247.14 million and a P/E ratio of 40.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

