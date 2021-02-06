Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.19. 1,225,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.