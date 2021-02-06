Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.

Xylem stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

