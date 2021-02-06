Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Xylem also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.60 EPS.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. 1,225,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.29.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

