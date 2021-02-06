Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Peel Hunt

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

