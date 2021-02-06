YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Cap of $24.50 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for $475.62 or 0.01182702 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $24.50 million and $1.53 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043461 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

