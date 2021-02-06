YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.61 million and $793,345.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

