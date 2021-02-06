Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,041.55

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,041.55 and traded as high as $1,325.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 17,455 shares.

The company has a market cap of £471.15 million and a P/E ratio of -39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,043.41.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

