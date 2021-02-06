Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

