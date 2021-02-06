Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $113.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.11.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.