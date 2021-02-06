Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of YJ opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $629.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

