Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in DocuSign by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 56.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.37. 2,557,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

