Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

