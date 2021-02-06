Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

