Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $210.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.60 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

