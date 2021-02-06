Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.54). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 9,581,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

