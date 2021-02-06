Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.07). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 700,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,322. The company has a market cap of $954.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

