Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.00. 249,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

