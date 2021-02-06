Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of ($5.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. 1,549,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,681. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,859.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.