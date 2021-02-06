Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of APRE opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

