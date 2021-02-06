Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

