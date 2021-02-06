Zacks Investment Research Lowers B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 176.70%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

