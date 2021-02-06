Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Hold

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSPR. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 178.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.