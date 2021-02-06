Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

FRO stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

