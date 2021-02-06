Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after acquiring an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 265,629 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

