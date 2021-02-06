Zacks Investment Research Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.