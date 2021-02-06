Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

