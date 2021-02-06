Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FREE. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,302,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

