Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

