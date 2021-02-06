Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Cap of $786,146.19

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $786,146.19 and approximately $6,269.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061446 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00071957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00223301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 797,097,814 coins and its circulating supply is 501,391,096 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.