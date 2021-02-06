ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 127.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 127.6% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $292,954.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01212840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.33 or 0.06349437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014674 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

