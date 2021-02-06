Zetacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,941.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $140,980.91 and approximately $6,941.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,735.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.01152752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00467639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006419 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,386,885 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.